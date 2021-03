Randle finished with 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in Monday's loss to the Heat.

Randle shook off a bruised thigh to once again lead the way for New York on a night when the Knicks had only three players score in double-figures. His assists totals have been on the decline of late, however, as he has just 12 total dimes over his last four games since handing out a career-high 17 against the Magic on March 18.