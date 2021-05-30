Randle finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks with 23 points (7-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes.

After beginning the series with three straight games of scoring 15 points or fewer, Randle finally got things going Sunday, but it wasn't nearly enough to keep the Knicks competitive in a game they let slip away in the third quarter. It was an encouraging bounceback for Randle, individually, though he did commit five turnovers while finishing as a minus-17. With their backs against the wall, the Knicks will head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.