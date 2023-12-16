Randle posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 139-122 win over Phoenix.

Although his scoring total regressed a bit after notching to games over 30 points, he hit 62.5 percent of his shots and posted a solid rebound total in the runaway victory, spurred by Jalen Brunson's career game. Randle continues to lead a front court without Mitchell Robinson's (foot) assistance and continues to excel despite uninspiring performances from Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein alongside him.