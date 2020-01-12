Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 26 to go with full line

Randle recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 win over the Heat.

Randle returned to the lineup following a two-game absence for personal reasons and put forth an impressive performance. He hasn't been as good as he was for the Pelicans last season, but Randle remains a strong source of points and boards while providing solid assist totals and at least some three-point shooting.