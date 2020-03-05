Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 32, grabs 11 boards

Randle recorded 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.

Randle logged his fourth straight double-double and has scored at least 30 in two of the last four tilts. While he typically hands out a few assists to go along with his solid scoring and rebounding contributions, the lack of defensive stats is quite normal for Randle. He'll look to keep his double-double streak alive during Friday's bout versus the Thunder.