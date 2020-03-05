Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 32, grabs 11 boards
Randle recorded 32 points (12-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.
Randle logged his fourth straight double-double and has scored at least 30 in two of the last four tilts. While he typically hands out a few assists to go along with his solid scoring and rebounding contributions, the lack of defensive stats is quite normal for Randle. He'll look to keep his double-double streak alive during Friday's bout versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Third straight double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles with 30 and 10•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Another double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Racks up 35 points, 18 boards•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Nears double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Pops for 20 against Cavs•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...