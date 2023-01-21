Randle ended with 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 139-124 loss to the Hawks.

Randle scored a team-high 32 points and bounced back from a couple of poor shooting performances by knocking down 50 percent of his attempts Friday night. His impressive double-double streak ended, as it was the first time since Christmas that he failed to record double-digit boards in a game. The 28-year-old forward is averaging 25.6 points and 14.2 rebounds in the month of January.