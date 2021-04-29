Randle had 34 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.
Randle bounced back from a lackluster effort -- by his standards -- Monday against Phoenix with his third 30-plus-point game in his last four appearances. Randle continues to be among the league's biggest breakouts, and the Knicks will continue to lean heavily on the first-time-All-Star the rest of the way.
