Randle ended with 35 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 loss to the 76ers.

Randle shot 50.0 percent from the field and scored 12 of his 35 points from beyond the arc. He also did damage on the defensive end by swatting away a shot and recording two steals Randle has notched at least one steal and one block in back-to-back matchups.