Randle mustered 26 points (7-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's win over the Raptors.

Randle carried the Knicks offensively and once again delivered a strong performance on both ends of the court while contributing in several categories across the board. The fact that Randle has scored more than 25 points just thrice over his last nine appearances might be a slight cause for concern, but his role as the Knicks' go-to player on offense is unquestioned -- that alone should make him an elite fantasy asset that can fill the stat sheet on any given night.