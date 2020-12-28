Randle registered 29 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and a block across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Randle came close to post double-doubles in each of his first two games of the season, but he saved his best performance for this one -- he ended just three assists shy of a triple-double while pacing the Knicks in both points and rebounds. Randle will try to keep this strong start to the season alive Tuesday on the road against the Cavaliers.