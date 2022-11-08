Randle registered 31 points (9-15 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Randle tied his career high with eight made three pointers en route to a season-high 31 points. The veteran big man is posting 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 33.7 minutes per game, which is right around where he finished the 2021-22 campaign, but Randle is producing at a slightly more efficient clip this season, which bodes well for his overall potential moving forward.