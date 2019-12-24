Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores season-high 35 points

Randle had 35 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3PT, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.

Randle was excellent offensively after posting his best scoring output of the season, and this was the first time he topped the 30-point plateau during the current campaign. Randle is having a disappointing season since he is scoring fewer points and making fewer shots compared to the 2018-19 season, but he seems to be on the rise -- he has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games, while grabbing at least eight boards in six of those games.