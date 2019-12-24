Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores season-high 35 points
Randle had 35 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3PT, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-115 loss against the Wizards.
Randle was excellent offensively after posting his best scoring output of the season, and this was the first time he topped the 30-point plateau during the current campaign. Randle is having a disappointing season since he is scoring fewer points and making fewer shots compared to the 2018-19 season, but he seems to be on the rise -- he has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games, while grabbing at least eight boards in six of those games.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Good to go Friday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Expected to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads Knicks to back-to-back wins•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong line in overtime win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...