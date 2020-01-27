Knicks' Julius Randle: Second straight double-double
Randle racked up 22 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, an assist and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Randle has posted double-doubles in four of his last seven outings, and he's averaging 20.3 points with 10.9 boards during that stretch. His shooting percentages haven't been very high thus far, but he makes up for that with volume scoring as the Knicks' go-to guy on offense.
