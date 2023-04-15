Randle (ankle) will start Game 1 against the Cavaliers on Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Randle had already been reported as "steadily improving" and was widely expected to return to the starting unit ahead of the series opener against the Cavaliers after injuring his ankle against the Heat on March 29. The star big man won't be on a minutes restriction, but the medical and coaching staff will monitor his conditioning throughout the game, according to Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN. Randle finished the regular season with averages of 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes across 77 contests.