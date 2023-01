Randle accumulated 42 points (15-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 win over Detroit.

Randle lead led all players in scoring and rebounds during Sunday's game en route to setting a season-high mark in points in a double-double performance. Randle has notched a double-double in 10 straight contests.