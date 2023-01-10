Randle supplied 25 points (9-29 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 111-107 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran forward continues to put a difficult 2021-22 campaign behind him. Randle has delivered a double-double in seven straight games, boosting him to fifth in the league with 23 on the season, and over that hot streak he's averaging a massive 30.7 points, 13.9 boards, 4.9 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.0 steals despite shooting just 41.8 percent from the floor. As long as he continues to see huge shooting volume -- he's averaging better than 20 FG attempts a night since the beginning of December -- Randle's production isn't likely to slow down.