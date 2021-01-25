Randle recorded 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Randle continues to pile up counting stats at a prolific rate, but his efficiency from the field has taken a significant hit of late. He's now failed to make half of his shots in four straight games, dropping his field-goal percentage to 47.3 on the season. On a positive note, Randle continued his run of sharpshooting from the free-throw line, with his 10-for-11 success rate Sunday boosting his season-long mark to a career-best 80.8 percent.