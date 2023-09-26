Randle (ankle) continues to make steady progress and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Steve Aschburner of NBA.com reports.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau's update on Randle was brief, but it brought positive news for the Knicks. The star forward underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle during the offseason, and barring any last-minute setbacks, it shouldn't force him to miss any game action.