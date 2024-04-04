The Knicks announced Thursday that Randle will undergo season-ending right shoulder surgery and be re-evaluated in five months.

Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27 due to a dislocated right shoulder. Despite spending the last two months rehabbing, the 29-year-old forward will ultimately be shut down for the remainder of 2023-24. Randle will end the season averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35.4 minutes across 46 appearances. Josh Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic and Precious Achiuwa should continue to receive increased playing time in the Knicks' forward rotation with OG Anunoby (elbow) also out.