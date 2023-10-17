Watch Now:

Randle won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Celtics while resting, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Randle hasn't suffered any injury but is sitting out the first end of New York's back-to-back. He will be replaced by Jericho Sims in the starting lineup. Randle's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's preseason matchup with Washington.

