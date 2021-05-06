Randle totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 113-97 loss to the Nuggets.

The best adjective to describe the Knicks in Wednesday's loss was 'unprepared,' as they were utterly destroyed in the first quarter. When your top player can't get things going, it spells trouble for the rest of the team, and Randle found minimal traction in the loss. He suffered through one of his worst scoring performances of the season, and things won't get any easier for the big man later in the week. He will face the Suns on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday.