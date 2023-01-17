Randle finished with 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 123-121 overtime loss to Toronto.

Randle reached the 20-point threshold despite a tough day of shooting from three, and he also stayed hot on the boards. The Kentucky product has collected an eye-popping 15 or more rebounds in five straight matchups.