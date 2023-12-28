Randle supplied 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 loss to the Thunder.

Randle finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double in this loss, a remarkable feat since he had to deal down low with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the latter who had a career-best performance Wednesday. Randle has been playing well in recent weeks following a slow start to the season, and he's averaging 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in December.