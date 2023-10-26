Randle totaled 14 points (5-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 loss to the Celtics.

On the surface, Randle delivered strong value in this season opener, as he ended just three assists away from a triple-double while also leaving his mark on the defensive end with two steals. However, he was absolutely dreadful from the field, and he went 2-for-14 in two-point attempts, as he had a rough time playing against Kristaps Porzingis. Randle can still get the job done even when he struggles from the field, but he needs to be more efficient with his shot going forward.