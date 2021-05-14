Randle mustered 25 points (7-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 45 minutes in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Randle didn't have a good shooting performance, but he made his 10 shots from the charity and finished just one rebound and one assist shy of putting up a triple-double. The star forward is averaging 23.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in seven appearances this month.