Randle finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 win over the Trail Blazers.

Randle has been an excellent two-way threat for the Knicks this season, and his performances over the last few weeks have been nothing short of spectacular. Excluding the eight-point performance against the 76ers on Jan. 5, Randle has hit 24 or more points in all but one of his last nine games, and if adding the game against Philadelphia, then he's still averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.6 steals per contest.