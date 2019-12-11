Knicks' Julius Randle: Solid effort against Portland

Randle had 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-87 loss at Portland.

Randle has scored in double figures in nine of his last 10 games and averages 16.9 points over that span, but he hasn't been efficient since he is making just 42.9 percent of his field goals and 23.5 percent of his threes during that period. He should remain as New York's go-to guy on offense and will probably continue his solid scoring run Wednesday at Golden State, but it wouldn't be wise to expect high shooting percentages from him given his recent form.