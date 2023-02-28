Randle provided 23 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 109-94 victory over the Celtics.

Randle was less than efficient Monday night, but he still tied Immanuel Quickley with a team-high 23 points, marking his 15th 20-point game over his last 17 appearances. During that stretch, the lefty forward is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists with 48/36/79 shooting splits. Randle has certainly rebounded this season following a slight regression last year and is back to producing like he did during the 2020-21 campaign, when he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists -- all career highs.