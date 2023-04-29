Randle (ankle) is questionable for Game 1 against the Heat on Sunday.

Randle has been limited at practice after suffering a left ankle sprain in Wednesday's matchup with Cleveland. The star forward averaged 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 28.6 minutes across five games in the first round. If Randle is unable to suit up Sunday, Obi Toppin will likely receive an increased role.