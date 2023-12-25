Randle provided 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 129-122 victory over the Bucks.

The veteran forward just missed picking up his 15th double-double of the season. Randle has been impressively consistent over the last month, scoring 20 or more points in 14 straight games and averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 boards, 4.4 assists and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 88.2 percent from the free-throw line.