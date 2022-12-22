Randle posted 30 points (13-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Raptors.

Randle has been consistent of late and has scored at least 25 points in six of his last eight contests, as he's shown the ability to be one of New York's go-to players on offense as the team enjoys a strong run of form. Even though Randle has to share touches with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, he has managed to produce and stay relevant across all fantasy formats. He's averaging 25.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in December.