Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong double-double in loss
Randle had 20 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 loss to the Cavaliers.
Randle has reached the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings, leaving behind a stretch of two games where he scored 16 points combined. Furthermore, Randle hadn't scored 20 points prior to this three-game stretch since the season opener back in Oct. 23. He will try to extend his solid run of form Tuesday on the road against the Bulls.
