Randle finished with 20 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 96-92 victory over the Celtics.

Randle closed the regular season with another strong performance, although it certainly wasn't his best shooting night. The win secures the four seed for the Knicks and they will now host the Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, Randle is almost certainly going to log heavy minutes on a nightly basis, no matter the scoreline.