Randle contributed 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 win over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Randle posted a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of three Knicks players with 20 or more points in Wednesday's victory. Randle, who scored 12 of his 24 points in the third quarter in Game 5, has notched at least 20 points and five rebounds in three of four appearances in this series.