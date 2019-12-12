Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong line in overtime win
Randle supplied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Randle nabbed his 10th double-double of the season and dished out his most assists since November 16th. Although he's managed to top double-digits in all but three games this season, Randle's been largely a disappointment thus far. Notably, he's shooting just 44.0 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from three and 66.4 percent from the line, percentages that are all a severe drop from what he averaged a year ago. Despite his poor shooting, Randle's still averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists and, if he finds his stroke, could jump up in value for the final two-thirds of the season.
