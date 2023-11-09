Randle produced 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-105 victory over San Antonio.
Randle led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing second on the team in scoring and assists in a double-double effort. Randle, who tallied a team-high rebound mark, has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in seven of his first eight outings while posting a double-double in all seven of those games.
