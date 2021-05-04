Randle registered 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Randle wasn't sharp from the field and needed 23 shots to score 28 points, but he supplied that lack of efficiency with strong contributions in other categories. Even though this was far from being his best game, it's worth noting Randle has now scored at least 25 points in five of his last six appearances while grabbing at least six rebounds in each one of those contests as well.