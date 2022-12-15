Randle contributed 31 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-15 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists over 46 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime victory in Chicago.

Randle led the Knicks in scoring despite having a slightly below-average shooting night. He erupted for 15 of his 31 points in the first quarter, shooting 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from downtown while also racking up four rebounds and one assist. Randle has been on a tear of late, posting 30-plus points in three of his last four appearances.