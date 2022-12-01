Randle had 18 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Milwaukee.

Randle had a rough night shooting the ball on Wednesday, knocking down just three of 11 shot attempts for seven points in the first half before going 5-of-13 over the final two quarters as New York lost its fourth straight home game. After hitting six threes in the Knicks' previous contest, Randle went just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc against Milwaukee. The Knicks forward did, however, add eight rebounds and five assists and has had at least five rebounds and five assists in each of his last three games while averaging 22.6 points over that stretch.