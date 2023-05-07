Randle finished Saturday's 105-86 loss to Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes.

Randle might have ended with a double-double, but he was atrocious from the field in a game where the Knicks had major woes on offense as a team. Randle hasn't been able to translate his excellent regular season form into the playoffs, and he's averaging just 15.2 points per game -- way below the career-high 25.1 points per game he averaged during the regular season.