Randle delivered 18 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

Randle's streak of three straight double-doubles came to an end Monday, and it was also just the third he's scored under 20 points across his last 10 appearances. The star forward had an off night from the floor, but that shouldn't change his status as the Knicks' go-to player on offense for the final weeks of the regular season.