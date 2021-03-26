Randle tallied 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-102 win over the Wizards.

The 26-year-old struggled with his shot, shooting just 31 percent from the field on 16 attempts. Coming into Thursday's game, Randle was averaging 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 47 percent from the field. He will look to bounce back on Saturday on the road against the Bucks.