Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles from field once again

Randle had 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four turnovers in 31 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 loss against the Spurs.

Randle has scored in double digits in each of his nine contests and while he remains a key piece on the Knicks' offensive scheme, he has been struggling from the field lately -- over that nine-game span, Randle is making just 44.9 percent of his field goals and 34.1 percent of his three-point attempts. He will aim to shake off those shooting woes Sunday at home against Brooklyn.