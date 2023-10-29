Randle supplied 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

Randle has recorded a double-double in all three games so far this season, but he also shot less than 30 percent for the second time in three contests and missed all five of his three point attempts. He also had eight turnovers on the night which was the most since Dec. 29, 2020 when he coughed the ball up nine times. It was another slow start for the Knicks who were outscored 26-12 in the first quarter and shot 36.7 percent from the floor, including 7-of-37 from beyond the arc. Randle and the Knicks will look to turn things around Tuesday when they wrap up their three-game road trip against the Cavaliers.