Randle tallied 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-9 Ft), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Hawks.

Randle has struggled with efficiency from the field and three-point range, shooting 42.6 and 20.7 percent, respectively. Alarmingly, his assists are down to 3.3 assists are down 5.1 last year and 6.0 the year before. While Randle's numbers will likely somewhat regress to the mean, Obi Toppin's improved play should be worrisome for fantasy managers counting.