Randle closed with 16 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Hornets.

Randle struggled with his shot and posted his lowest scoring outing since Jan. 18. The veteran forward's eight rebounds tied him for a team high with Mitchell Robinson and Josh Hart, but his lack of production in the defensive categories made this a disappointing night for fantasy managers. Coming into the contest, Randle was averaging 28.1 points on 49/39/79 shooting spilts over his last 20 appearances, so it's safe to chalk Tuesday's performance up to an off night.