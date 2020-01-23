Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles with shot

Randle had 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Wednesday marked his lowest shooting percentage in over two weeks. Part of that can be attributed to how good Randle has been, averaging 21 points per game over his past six. The Knicks as a whole looked sluggish against a strong Los Angeles defense. The matchup doesn't get any easier next time, when the Knicks welcome the Raptors.