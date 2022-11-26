Randle closed with 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 132-129 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Randle didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still provided a solid stat line across the board. The veteran forward has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings, and while his numbers have improved compared to the 2021-22 campaign, he is still dealing with some inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis. He's still putting up 22.2 points per game over his last five appearances, though.