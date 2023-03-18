Randle accumulated 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Nuggets.

Randle continued to struggle from the field in the win, shooting 40 percent or less for the fifth time in his past six games. His counting stats remain solid, although as usual, his defensive contributions leave a lot to be desired. He is outside the top 100 over the past week, and despite a strong season to date, he only offers upside in points, threes, rebounds and to a lesser extent, assists.