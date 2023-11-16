Randle ended with 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-114 victory over Atlanta.

The veteran forward came a couple dimes short of his first triple-double since February 2022, and his first in a non-overtime game since April 2021. Randle instead had to settle for his eighth double-double in 11 games to begin the current campaign, and Wednesday's 29 points were a season high. He seems to be shaking off his early shooting woes -- Randle has scored at least 23 points in five straight games on 44.4 percent field-goal shooting during that stretch.